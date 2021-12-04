National Grid (LON:NG) PT Raised to GBX 1,050

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,042.15 ($13.62).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 938.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 938.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

