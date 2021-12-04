National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Cut to C$105.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$109.50 to C$105.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NTIOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $88.09.

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

