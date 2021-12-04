National Bank of Canada Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

NA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$101.21.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$97.52. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.