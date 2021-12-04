National Bank Financial Lowers Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to C$41.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Boralex alerts:

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $27.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. Boralex has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.