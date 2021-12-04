Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,219 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.

On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72.

Natera stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

