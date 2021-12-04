Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 7,219 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.
- On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83.
- On Friday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 80,826 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $9,676,488.72.
Natera stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.
About Natera
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
