MXC (MXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12.08 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $113.89 million and $12.08 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00351942 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013553 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001282 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $805.72 or 0.01693465 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002791 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

