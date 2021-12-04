MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.770-$3.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:MSADY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. 24,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,598. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.50. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

