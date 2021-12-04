Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. 174,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,634. The company has a market capitalization of $966.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

In related news, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $679,889.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 84,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

