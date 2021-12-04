Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $226,940,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.42. The company has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.11 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

