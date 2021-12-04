Morgan Stanley Trims Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Target Price to $62.86

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.86 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.93. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.42.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 11,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.