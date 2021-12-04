Morgan Stanley Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $526.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $499.00 to $526.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $449.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $419.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $466.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

