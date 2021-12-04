Morgan Stanley Purchases 56,019 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The business had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $645,558 in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

