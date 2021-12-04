Morgan Stanley Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $15.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

