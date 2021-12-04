Morgan Stanley Lowers American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $294.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $266.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth about $240,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

