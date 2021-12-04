Morgan Stanley Has $7.02 Million Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 454,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,903 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.29 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

