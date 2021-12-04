Morgan Stanley Has $6.91 Million Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 107.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of StepStone Group worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $57,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $415,263.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,251,466 shares of company stock worth $114,120,898. 35.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

