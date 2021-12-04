Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 837,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canaan were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAN stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. Canaan Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $958.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 4.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

