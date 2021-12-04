Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 70.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

PZD stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.80. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

