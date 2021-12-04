Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.53.

MEG opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 0.20. Montrose Environmental Group has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.71.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $3,725,926.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,364 shares of company stock worth $35,957,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after buying an additional 48,471 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth about $255,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

