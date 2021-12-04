Monro, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Monro has increased its dividend payment by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Monro has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monro to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

MNRO stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.78. Monro has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $72.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.99.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.13 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Monro worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

