MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.81, for a total transaction of $1,463,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $450.16 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.17 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 191.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $601,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares during the period. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth $86,758,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $65,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

