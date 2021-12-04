Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $19,375.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $222.65 or 0.00413991 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.