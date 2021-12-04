MonaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.20 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $104.20 million and $3.51 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001300 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000747 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.