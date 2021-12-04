Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.50 and last traded at C$5.60. 273,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 393,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Mogo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$393.33 million and a P/E ratio of -45.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

