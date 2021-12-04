Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of MOGO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 932,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 2.97. Mogo has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Mogo by 629.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,671,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,550 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Mogo in the second quarter worth $12,661,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Mogo by 459.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 497,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 408,435 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mogo by 53,191.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Mogo by 148.8% in the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 123,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

