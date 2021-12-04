Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $11.67 million and $1.01 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00042560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00239075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

