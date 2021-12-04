Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Insider Charles M. Baum Sells 47,204 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRTX traded down $4.71 on Friday, hitting $132.35. 638,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,330. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.97 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.87.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after buying an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.27.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

