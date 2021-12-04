Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 2,439,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,158.0 days.
Shares of MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.05.
Minor International Public Company Profile
