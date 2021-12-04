Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) Short Interest Down 24.3% in November

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNRIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,847,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the October 31st total of 2,439,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,158.0 days.

Shares of MNRIF remained flat at $$1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Minor International Public has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $1.05.

Minor International Public Company Profile

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Hotel & Spa, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail. As of February 25, 2020, the company had approximately 2,300 restaurant outlets in 26 countries under The Pizza Company, The Coffee Club, Riverside, Benihana, Thai Express, Bonchon, Swensen's, Sizzler, Dairy Queen, and Burger King brands.

