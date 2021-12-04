Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 71.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 543,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 127,132 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 165,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

BERY stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.54. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $71.98.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

