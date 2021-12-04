Millennium Management LLC Sells 22,539 Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,539 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth $84,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

In related news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -17.09%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

