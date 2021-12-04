Millennium Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 491,486 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.98. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

