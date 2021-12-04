Millennium Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Homology Medicines worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after purchasing an additional 493,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 148,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXX opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $257.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -0.55. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 44.87%. Analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIXX shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

