Millennium Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 745.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.84% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 53.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 177.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 590.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,924 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

CVCY opened at $21.07 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $252.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

