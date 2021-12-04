MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $545.14.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

MSTR stock traded down $52.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $630.99. The stock had a trading volume of 806,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,282. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $274.09 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $713.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $643.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 in the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

