Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 185,862 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,933 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $323.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock worth $189,721,672. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

