Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $88.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,456,838 over the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3,541.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 283,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,563,000 after buying an additional 276,021 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 464,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $3,476,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.