Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $1,223,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 757.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the third quarter worth $52,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MFGP opened at $4.56 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.83.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

