Michelle M. Mccarthy Sells 1,506 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

