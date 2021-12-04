Michael L. Hollis Buys 2,200 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPK opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 0.99. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $493,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $1,526,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth $98,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPK shares. Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

