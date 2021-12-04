MIB Coin Price Hits $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 40.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $615,858.73 and $39.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00097905 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 437,159,896 coins and its circulating supply is 159,857,968 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.