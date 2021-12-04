Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 6,618 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 94,542.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iCAD were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iCAD by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iCAD by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iCAD by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $95,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $177.02 million, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

