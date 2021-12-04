Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $125,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Titan International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Titan International by 67.0% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Titan International by 37.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.16 million, a PE ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

