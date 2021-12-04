Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $123,000 in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Metromile by 27.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Metromile during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Metromile news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $6,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metromile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

