Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $121,000 Stock Position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 105,150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $31.47 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

