Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 93,620.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $29.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

