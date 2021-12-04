Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Short Interest Update

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MBNKF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.75.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

