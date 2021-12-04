MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.96. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

