Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

NYSE:MEI traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $45.23. 174,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,725. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.42%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.05% of Methode Electronics worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

