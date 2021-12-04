Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Up 3.2% After Earnings Beat

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.52. 1,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 187,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.
The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.
About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)
Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.
