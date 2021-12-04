Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Shares Up 3.2% After Earnings Beat

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.57 and last traded at $45.52. 1,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 187,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.12.

The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19.

About Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

