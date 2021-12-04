Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,600 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 31st total of 838,100 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 316,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 195,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.09. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $36.13 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

